Travel alerts

When severe weather or other uncontrollable events impact your flight and travel dates, you may be able to change your trip with no change fee.

Severe weather - Southeastern U.S.

Information current as of December 6, 2018

If you’re traveling to/through/from:

  • Asheville, North Carolina (AVL)
  • Bristol / Johnson City / Kingsport, Tennessee (TRI)
  • Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)
  • Greensboro / High Point, North Carolina (GSO)
  • Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP)
  • Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS)
  • Lynchburg, Virginia (LYH)
  • Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina (RDU)
  • Roanoke, Virginia (ROA)

The change fee may be waived if you:

  • Are traveling on an American Airlines flight
  • Bought your ticket by December 6, 2018
  • Are scheduled to travel December 9 - 10, 2018
  • Can travel December 6 - 15, 2018
  • Don't change your origin or destination city
  • Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

Change your trip

If your trip is eligible, you can change it online. Here’s how:

  • Find your trip
  • If your trip is eligible, you’ll see the option to ‘change trip’ in the toolbar

Find your trip

Call Reservations

Call Reservations to change your trip.

Contact Reservations

Winter storm Diego

Information current as of December 6, 2018

If you’re traveling to/through/from:

  • Amarillo, Texas (AMA)
  • Fort Smith, Arkansas (FSM)
  • Joplin, Missouri (JLN)
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKC)
  • Springfield / Branson, Missouri (SGF)
  • Stillwater, Oklahoma (SWO)
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)
  • Northwest Arkansas / Bentonville, Arkansas (XNA)

The change fee may be waived if you:

  • Are traveling on an American Airlines flight
  • Bought your ticket by December 6, 2018
  • Are scheduled to travel December 7 - 8, 2018
  • Can travel December 6 - 11, 2018
  • Don't change your origin or destination city
  • Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

Winter weather - Japan

Information current as of December 6, 2018

If you’re traveling to/through/from:

  • Sapporo Chitose, Japan (CTS)

The change fee may be waived if you:

  • Are traveling on an American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia or Japan Airlines flight
  • Bought your ticket by December 5, 2018
  • Are scheduled to travel December 7 - 8, 2018
  • Can travel December 5 - 10, 2018
  • Don't change your origin or destination city
  • Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

