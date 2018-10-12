Travel alerts

Current alerts

When severe weather or other uncontrollable events impact your flight and travel dates, you may be able to change your trip with no change fee.

Severe weather - Southeastern U.S. Information current as of December 6, 2018 If you’re traveling to/through/from: Asheville, North Carolina (AVL)

Bristol / Johnson City / Kingsport, Tennessee (TRI)

Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)

Greensboro / High Point, North Carolina (GSO)

Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP)

Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS)

Lynchburg, Virginia (LYH)

Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina (RDU)

Roanoke, Virginia (ROA) The change fee may be waived if you: Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Bought your ticket by December 6, 2018

Are scheduled to travel December 9 - 10, 2018

Can travel December 6 - 15, 2018

Don't change your origin or destination city

Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference Change your trip If your trip is eligible, you can change it online. Here’s how: Find your trip

If your trip is eligible, you’ll see the option to ‘change trip’ in the toolbar Find your trip Call Reservations Call Reservations to change your trip. Contact Reservations

Winter storm Diego Information current as of December 6, 2018 If you’re traveling to/through/from: Amarillo, Texas (AMA)

Fort Smith, Arkansas (FSM)

Joplin, Missouri (JLN)

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKC)

Springfield / Branson, Missouri (SGF)

Stillwater, Oklahoma (SWO)

Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)

Northwest Arkansas / Bentonville, Arkansas (XNA) The change fee may be waived if you: Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Bought your ticket by December 6, 2018

Are scheduled to travel December 7 - 8, 2018

Can travel December 6 - 11, 2018

Don't change your origin or destination city

